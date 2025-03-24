Engineers India Limited Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins, No Written Test Required

EIL Management Trainee Recruitment 2025: Engineers India Limited (EIL) has invited online applications for the position of Management Trainees (MT) through GATE 2025. Eligible candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official EIL recruitment portal at recruitment.eil.co.in. The last date for online registration is April 07, 2025.

The official notification reads: "Young, energetic engineers who are looking forward to a career in construction will find that the Construction Division of EIL offers experience in various services for construction management, including contract administration, quality surveillance, HSE, and warehouse management for domestic and international projects."

Engineers India Limited Management Trainee Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1. Visit the official recruitment portal at recruitment.eil.co.in

Step 2. Log in with your credentials

Step 3. Navigate to the "Recruitment of Management Trainees" section

Step 4. Select the desired position: "MT-Construction" or "MT-Others"

Step 5. Click on "New Registration Details" to initiate the registration process and fill out the online form with accurate information

Step 6. Upon submission, a Registration Number will be generated; note it for future reference

EIL Management Trainee Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The selection procedure will be based on the GATE-2025 score, followed by a group discussion and interview for shortlisted candidates. Only shortlisted candidates will be informed about the interview via email to their registered email IDs. Additionally, eligible candidates will be reimbursed for their travel expenses, limited to III AC Sleeper Rail Fare by the shortest route, from their mailing address to the interview center.