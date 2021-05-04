Eid ul Fitr 2021: Date And Significance Of This Great Muslim Festival

Eid ul Fitr 2021: One of the biggest festivals of the Muslims, Eid-ul-Fitr is a time for happiness

Eid ul Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan when Muslims across the world fast from dawn to dusk. This year Eid ul Fitr is likely to be celebrated on May 13 but the exact date will be decided after the sighting of the moon of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar. Eid ul Fitr is also known as the 'festival of breaking the fast' One of the biggest festivals of the Muslims, Eid ul Fitr is celebrated for three days in most Muslim countries but this year there are restrictions in place due to the surge in Covid infections. Eid celebrations will be low-key. Eid ul Fitre - a festival of charity, a festival for self-introspection and gratitude - it has a deep spiritual significance for all.

What is Eid ul Fitr?

The festival is all about sharing happiness, prayers and good food. Muslims believe that god rewards all who diligently fast during the month-long Ramadan. Believers also thank Allah for giving them the opportunity and the strength to fast during Ramadan. On Eid ul Fitre, Muslims start the day with special Eid prayers. After that it's time for Eid greetings and people wish each other Eid Mubarak.

How is Eid ul Fitr celebrated?

On Eid ul Fitre, the first prayer begins when the sun is ''three meters above the horizon'', according to islamicfinder.org website but mostly prayer starts early morning after the sunrise. On Eid, Muslims wear new clothes, exchang greetings and distribute sweets. Elders gift youngsters and this is traditionally called the Eidi.

Eid ul Fitr is incomplete without a the special food. A variety of delicacies are made like Haleem, Nihari, Kebabs, Biryani and of course Seviyan is a must.

Charity is a big part of Eid celebrations. One of the five pillars of Islam, Zakat or giving money, food, clothes and other items to the poor is very important on Eid ul Fitre. In fact, many Muslims give Zakat before offering of Eid prayers.