Eid ul Fitr 2021 Date: When Is Eid ul Fitr In India? Know The Significance

Eid-ul-Fitr in India: The festival of Eid ul Fitr in India is on 13th or 14th of May

Eid ul Fitr in India: Marking the end of the month-long Ramadan, Eid ul Fitr is just round the corner. Eid ul Fitrmeans the 'festival of ending the fast'. The big day for Muslims starts with a special prayer on the morning of the first day of Shawwal, or the tenth month of the lunar Islamic calendar. According to traditions, since Ramadan started on Tuesday, April 13, Eid ul Fitr will fall on either Thursday, 13th May or Friday, 14th May. However, the exact date of Eid ul Fitr is subject to the sighting of the moon. According to believers, God forgives 'wrongdoings' of the devotees who pray and fast diligently during Ramadan.

Eid ul Fitr 2021 date in India

According to the islamicfinder.org, 2021 Eid ul Fitr 2021 is likely to be celebrated on 13th May but the exact date will be decided after the sighting of the moon of Shawwal, 1442, the tenth month of Islamic Calendar. Most countries have a high level committee of clerics who decide the day of Eid ul Fitr.

Eid ul Fitr: Know the significance

On Eid ul Fitr, the holy book of Quran was first revealed to Prophet Muhammad. One of the biggest festivals of the Muslims, Eid ul Fitr is celebrated for three days in most Muslim countries but this year there are restrictions in place due to the surge in Covid infections. Eid celebrations will be low-key. Eid ul Fitr - a festival of charity, a festival for self-introspection and gratitude - it has a deep spiritual significance for all.

Muslims believe that god rewards all who diligently fast during the month-long Ramadan. Believers also thank Allah for giving them the opportunity and the strength to fast during Ramadan. On Eid ul Fitr, Muslims start the day with special Eid prayers. After that it's time for Eid greetings and people wish each other Eid Mubarak.

Charity is a big part of Eid celebrations. One of the five pillars of Islam, Zakat or giving money, food, clothes and other items to the poor is very important on Eid ul Fitre. In fact, many Muslims give Zakat before offering of Eid prayers.