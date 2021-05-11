Eid ul Fitr 2021 Date: When is Ramadan Eid? Know About Eid Moon Sighting

Eid-ul-Fitr 2021: The last few days of Ramadan Eid are very significant

Eid ul Fitr 2021: The month-long Ramadan ends in a few days and culminates in Eid ul Fitr. This is the second straight year Eid will be celebrated amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Shahi Imam of Delhi's Fatehpuri Mosque, Dr Mufti Mohd Mukarram Ahmed urged Muslims to offer Eid prayers at home and stay safe. According to the Shahi Imam,Eid ul-Fitrwill be celebrated on May 13-14. The exact date depends on the sighting of the Ramzan Moon. Muslims across the world eagerly look forward to the sighting of the Moon.

Eid ul Fitr 2021: Ramadan Moon sighting and Dua or prayers

The prayer for Ramzan Moon sighting is very significant. This is also known as Ramzan ka Chand dekhne ki Dua. Muslims recite a particular prayer whenever he or she sees the crescent moon of the new Islamic month. According to the islamicfinder.com, the Dua is: Allahumma ahlilhu alaina bil-yumni wal-iman, was-salamati wal-Islam, rabbi wa rabbuk Allah (O Allah, bring it over us with blessing and faith, and security and Islam. My Lord and your Lord is Allah.)

Eid ul Fitr 2021: Ramadan Sehri and Iftar time for last 3 days

May 11 (28th day): Iftar at 7:03 PM

May 12 (29th day) Sehri - 4:04 AM, Iftar - 7:04 PM

May 13 (30th day) Sehri - 4:03 AM, Iftar - 7:04 PM

It is believed that the last ten days of Ramadan carry special blessings for Muslims. The Night of Power or Laylat ul Qadr, the most auspicious night in the year falls in this period. Ramadan is of great historical importance as well. The Holy Quran was revealed during Ramadan and the conquest of Makkah also took place during this holy Ramzan month.