Railway NTPC Jobs Announced By Konkan Railway Corporation

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Railway Recruitment 2018; NTPC Jobs By Konkan Railway Corporation: Know How To Apply New Delhi: Konkan Railway Corporation Limited has announced NTPC jobs for more than hundred posts. The recruitment to the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) will be for the States of Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka; preference will be given to the Land Loser candidates (candidates whose land has been acquired for the railway project of Konkan Railway Corporation Limited). Vacancies are available for the posts of Station Master, Goods Guard, Accounts Assistant and Senior Clerk. Applicants must be in the age group of 18-33 years (5 years relaxation in upper age limit for SC/ ST candidates; 3 years for OBC non creamy candidates). The last day to apply is 12 May 2018.



For the recruitment, graduates are eligible to apply. Computer based test (CBT), for the selection, will be held in June 2018. The CBT is of screening nature and the standard of questions for the CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards as mentioned. The exam will be of 90 minutes and candidates shall have to attempt 100 questions in the given time. The qualifying marks for the exam is 50% for reserved category and 40% for others.



In March 2018, Konkan Railway Corporation Limited had announced for Technician recruitment for land loser candidates. The registration portal is open till 30 April. A total of 65 vacancies are open for recruitment for Electrician III/ Electrical and Electrical Signal and Telecom Maintainer (ESTM) -III post. Applicants must be in the age group of 18-30 years. Candidate must have 10th pass qualification with ITI in the Electrician/ Wireman/ Mechanic HT, LT Equipment's and Cable Jointing/ Electronics Mechanic. Matriculates with CCAA in the above mentioned trades are also eligible to apply.



RRB Exam Date For Group D, ALP, Technician Post

Meanwhile, railway recruitment boards have not declared the exam dates for group D, assistant loco pilot and technician posts. Registered candidates should prepare vigorously as this is going to be one of the biggest online exams ever conducted. 25 million candidates have registered for the exam. Railways ALP, Technician, Group D Exam Date Yet To Be Announced



