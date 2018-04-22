Railways ALP, Technician, Group D Exam Date Yet To Be Announced

Indian Railways Recruitment 2018: Application Process Over; What's Next
As per the latest data given by the Ministry of Railways, a total of 25 million applications have been registered for the RRB exam. This implies for a single seat, one candidate shall have to compete with 279 other candidates. More than 25 million people have applied for about 89,409 positions which was announced recently by Railway Recruitment Board of Indian railways, reported Reuters. Moreover, the recruitment drive would be the largest conducted by a state-run organisation since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office four years ago.
RRB Admit Card Update
Admit cards or hall tickets will be issued 10 days before the exam. SMS and email messages will be sent to all eligible candidates about the e-call letter details. Hall tickets must be carried to the exam hall along with valid photo ID like Voter Card, Aadhaar Card, printout of eAadhaar, Driving License, PAN card, Passport, Identity Card issued by the employer in case the candidate is a Govt. Employee, School / College / University Photo ID card. Indian Railways ALP, Technician Exam Date To Be Notified Soon: Know Pattern, Scheme
Railway Protection Force (RPF) Recruitment Notification Awaited
In March, the Ministry of Railways announced for 9500 more jobs. The announcement came almost a month after the Ministry decided to relax upper age limit criteria for Assistant Loco Pilot and Technician post. The official tweet said the recruitment process will begin soon and out of the total number of posts 50% will be for female candidates. 9,500 Railway Jobs To Be Notified Soon
Railways, undoubtedly, is one of the most sought after options for government job aspirants. In the wake of such popularity, many fake organisations lure candidates for a job in the Indian Railways. Job aspirants are suggested to follow the official website, weekly edition of Employment News and trusted sources for every update related to Indian railway jobs.
