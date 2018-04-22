Railways ALP, Technician, Group D Exam Date Yet To Be Announced Meanwhile, aspirants should prepare vigorously for the exam as it is going to be one of the biggest recruitment exam ever conducted.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT RRB Exam Date For ALP, Technician, Group D Posts Yet To Be Announced New Delhi: After March 31, 2018 (the last date of registration for CEN 02/ 2018 and CEN 01/ 2018) there is no official update on RRB exam dates for Assistant Loco Pilot, Technician and various Group D posts. 'The exam will be held during April and May' as per the official notification released by Indian Railways. While many portals claim that the exam will be held in July/ August, candidates are suggested to wait for the official update. Meanwhile, aspirants should prepare vigorously for the exam as it is going to be one of the biggest recruitment exam ever conducted.



Indian Railways Recruitment 2018: Application Process Over; What's Next



As per the latest data given by the Ministry of Railways, a total of 25 million applications have been registered for the RRB exam. This implies for a single seat, one candidate shall have to compete with 279 other candidates. More than 25 million people have applied for about 89,409 positions which was announced recently by Railway Recruitment Board of Indian railways, reported Reuters. Moreover, the recruitment drive would be the largest conducted by a state-run organisation since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office four years ago.



RRB Admit Card Update

Admit cards or hall tickets will be issued 10 days before the exam. SMS and email messages will be sent to all eligible candidates about the e-call letter details. Hall tickets must be carried to the exam hall along with valid photo ID like Voter Card, Aadhaar Card, printout of eAadhaar, Driving License, PAN card, Passport, Identity Card issued by the employer in case the candidate is a Govt. Employee, School / College / University Photo ID card.



Railway Protection Force (RPF) Recruitment Notification Awaited

In March, the Ministry of Railways announced for 9500 more jobs. The announcement came almost a month after the Ministry decided to relax upper age limit criteria for Assistant Loco Pilot and Technician post. The official tweet said the recruitment process will begin soon and out of the total number of posts 50% will be for female candidates.



Beware of Fake Alerts

Railways, undoubtedly, is one of the most sought after options for government job aspirants. In the wake of such popularity, many fake organisations lure candidates for a job in the Indian Railways. Job aspirants are suggested to follow the official website, weekly edition of Employment News and trusted sources for every update related to Indian railway jobs.



