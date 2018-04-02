Indian Railways Recruitment 2018: Application Process Over; What's Next

The registration process for the recruitment exam ended on March 31. On the last date of registration some candidates felt the brunt of technical glitches on the registration portal. As reported by The Hindu, candidates applying to RRB Chennai were not able to register successfully as they could not receive the OTP on time. For some candidates it was difficult to upload the application on the website as it did not move beyond the registration stage.
Now that the application process is over, candidates need to begin preparation for the selection process. The selection process for Group C level I will involve a Computer Based Test (CBT). Those who qualify the CBT will have to appear for a Physical Efficiency Test (PET).
The selection process for Group C level II will involve two stages of Computer Based Test (CBT). In case of candidates who have opted for ALP post and qualify the second stage CBT will have to appear for a computer based Aptitude Test (AT).
CBT marks will be normalized for each exam. There will also be negative marking for each incorrect answer. 1/3rd of the marks allotted to each question will be deducted for an incorrect answer.
