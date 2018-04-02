Indian Railways Recruitment 2018: Application Process Over; What's Next The application process for railway recruitment came to an end on March 31, 2018.

The application process for railway recruitment came to an end on March 31, 2018. Reports had earlier suggested that more than 2.5 crore candidates had applied for more than 89,000 jobs advertised by Indian Railways. Indian railways had taken out two recruitment advertisements CEN no. 01/2018 and CEN no. 02/2018 for the recruitment of group c level I (erstwhile group D) and level II posts including ALP, Technician, Track Maintainer, Helper etc.The registration process for the recruitment exam ended on March 31. On the last date of registration some candidates felt the brunt of technical glitches on the registration portal. As reported by The Hindu, candidates applying to RRB Chennai were not able to register successfully as they could not receive the OTP on time. For some candidates it was difficult to upload the application on the website as it did not move beyond the registration stage.Now that the application process is over, candidates need to begin preparation for the selection process . The selection process for Group C level I will involve a Computer Based Test (CBT). Those who qualify the CBT will have to appear for a Physical Efficiency Test (PET).The selection process for Group C level II will involve two stages of Computer Based Test (CBT). In case of candidates who have opted for ALP post and qualify the second stage CBT will have to appear for a computer based Aptitude Test (AT).CBT marks will be normalized for each exam. There will also be negative marking for each incorrect answer. 1/3rd of the marks allotted to each question will be deducted for an incorrect answer. The RRB will release the admit card for the exam some time before the examination. The board has not announced the exam date for CBT yet but it will be tentatively scheduled during April and May 2018.Click here for more Jobs News