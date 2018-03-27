RRB Recruitment 2018: Application Closes Soon For 89,000 Vacancies; Check Selection Process The last date to apply for vacancies notified by Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is March 31, 2018.

For posts advertised in CEN no. 1/2018, the applicant must have passed Class X and have an industrial training certificate (ITI) or diploma in engineering or a graduation in engineering. For posts advertised in CEN no. 2/2018, the applicant must have passed Class X and have an industrial training certificate (ITI).



For the posts of Assistant Loco Pilot and Technician advertised in CEN No. 1/2018, there shall be two stages examination (First stage CBT and Second Stage CBT) common for ALP and Technician. In addition , candidates who have opted for ALP and qualified in Second Stage CBT have to undergo Computer Based Aptitude Test (AT). Marks will be normalized in all the stages of exam.



For the posts of Helper (Electrical, Bridge, Civil, P Way, Track Machine, Works, Mechanical, S and T, Signal, Telecommunication, Medical), Track Maintainer Grade IV, Hospital Attendant, Assistant Pointsman, Gateman, and Porter/ Hamal/ Sweeper cum Porter, advertised in CEN no. 2/2018, there shall be a Computer Based Test (CBT). Candidates qualified in the CBT shall have to undergo Physical Efficiency Test (PET).



