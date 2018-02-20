More Than One Lakh Job Openings In Indian Railways: 10 Important Points Applicants Should Know According to various Government advertisements, more than one lakh job openings are available now and interested candidates with class 10 to engineering qualifications may visit Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) websites to complete the application formalities.

62 Shares EMAIL PRINT RRB notifications CEN 01/2018 and CEN 02/2018 add up to over 89,000 jobs New Delhi: According to various Ministry of Railways, more than one lakh job openings are available now and interested candidates with class 10 to engineering qualifications may visit Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) websites to complete the application formalities.

An RRB employment notification has been issued earlier in the week for recruitment of 62,907 staff in Level 1 pay scale and out of these, apprentices trained in Railway establishments will be given preference to the tune of over 12,000 vacancies which is in line with the recent amendments made in the Apprentices Act, 1961.





Another RRB notification of Ministry of Railways - CEN 01/2018 - had also invited applications for filling up 26502 jobs in Post of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) & Technician Categories.



Here is the official website to access various RRBs of Indian Railways: http://www.indianrailways.gov.in/railwayboard/view_section.jsp?lang=0&id=0,4,1244



CEN 02/ 2018 Notification has opportunities for Helper (Electrical, Bridge, Civil, P Way, Track Machine, Works, Mechanical, S and T, Signal, Telecommunication, Medical), Track Maintainer Grade IV, Hospital Attendant, Assistant Pointsman, Gateman, and Porter/ Hamal/ Sweeper cum Porter.



Online registration for CEN 02/ 2018 has begun and the last date for submission of applications is 12 March 2018. Candidates shall have to apply at the official websites of the respective RRBs.



In CEN 01/ 2018 RRB recruitment, candidates will be selected on the basis of computer based test (CBT), physical efficiency test and document verification. CBT will be of 90 minutes and will carry 100 questions from mathematics, general intelligence and reasoning, general science and general awareness on current affairs.



For CEN 01/ 2018, interested candidates can register online till 5 March 2018 and the first stage selection process of this, which will be a computer based test (CBT), will be held in April/ May 2018.



Railway Recruitment Cell of the East Central Railways published a notification for the recruitment of 1898 apprentice positions in various locations like Patna, Samastipur, Dhanbad and Chandauli last month. The online application for this East Central Railways apprentice recruitment has started from January 30 and it will be concluded by February 28.



