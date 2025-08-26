4 Years Of This Ch***ya: US Political Scientist Uses Hindi Expletive For Trump

A US political scientist did not mince her words while speaking about President Donald Trump during an interview with a journalist. Carol Christine Fair, who spoke with Moeed Pirzada, a Pakistan-origin British journalist, called the 79-year-old a "ch***ya". The Hindi term roughly translates to "idiot," and it drew laughter from the interviewer.

"The optimist in me would like to believe that the bureaucracy is going to hold it together. But the pessimist in me says, this is six months, and we've got four years of this ch***ya here," Ms Fair remarked during the conversation.

Mr Pirzada, amused, responded, "This is the word which I keep saying in Urdu, and my many viewers object to it. You have ended up using it in an English discussion."

Ms Fair did not waver. She said, "Well, he is, he is a ch***ya."

The interviewer added, "Such is the humongous importance of the word ch***ya that at times you cannot describe a situation without saying ch***ya."

Ms Fair also shared that her car "license plate is ch***ya."

Christine Fair called Donald Trump a 'Chutiya' in an interview with Moeed Pirzada! pic.twitter.com/Qsv0CTpxor — Sensei Kraken Zero (@YearOfTheKraken) August 25, 2025

During the interview, Ms Fair seriously criticised the Trump administration.

"I can't speak for the patina of officials in the Trump administration, unfortunately, many of the Trump officials are not terribly expert in their field," she said. "So it's very tempting to just take them as the singular force that matters."

"But one does have to remember that we have this complicated bureaucracy. And this bureaucracy has been really working towards this relationship for these 25 years. A lot of this bureaucracy has just been initiated. We just lost thousands of State Department personnel. We don't have visibility into where that expertise was lost," she explained.

Carol Christine Fair is an American political scientist and associate professor at Georgetown University, specialising in South Asian political and military affairs. She has worked with RAND Corporation, the UN in Afghanistan, and the US Institute of Peace.

Ms Fair has authored books on Pakistan's military and Lashkar-e-Taiba. Known for her outspoken views, she has been involved in high-profile controversies.

In 2017, she was involved in a confrontation with white nationalist Richard Spencer at a gym in Virginia, which led to Spencer's membership being terminated.

The year after that, she was accused by German authorities of calling airport security officers "Nazi police" during an incident at Frankfurt Airport. Ms Fair denied the allegations, claiming she merely made a private remark about a traveller's "Hitler Youth" hairstyle and did not direct Nazi-related comments at the police.