NPCIL To Recruit Graduates, Diploma Candidates For Scientific Assistant Post

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT NPCIL Recruitment 2018 For Technician, Scientific Assistant Posts New Delhi: Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has invited applications for recruitment to Stipendiary Trainee /Technician-"B" (Group-C) and Stipendiary Trainee / Scientific Assistant/B (Group -B) posts. A total of 179 posts are open for recruitment. Graduates and Diploma holders are eligible for Scientific Assistant post. The upper age limit for Scientific Assistant post is 25 years. The last date to apply is 21 May 2018. 'Duly signed and completed application in all respects may be sent to Manager (HRM), HR Section, Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project, Kudankulam PO, Radhapuram Taluk, Tirunelveli District, Tamilnadu - 627 106, by Post/Courier only so as to reach us on or before the deadline,' reads the official notification.



