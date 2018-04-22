Vijaya Bank Announces Recruitment For Manager, Clerk Posts; Check Details The last date for submission of online application is 27 April. The last date for submission of print out of the Computer Generated On-Line Application is 4 May 2018.

Vijaya Bank Recruitment 2018 For Manager, Clerk Posts; Check Details New Delhi: Vijaya Bank, a premiere Public Sector Bank, has invited applications for recruitment to Manager-Chartered Accountant/ Law/ Security and Clerk posts. The last date for submission of online application is 27 April. Clerical cadre is reserved for sports men. The last date for submission of print out of the Computer Generated On-Line Application is 4 May 2018. For the candidates staying abroad and for those posting application from Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Minicoy islands, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Ladakh division of J&K State, Lahaul and Spiti District and Pangi sub-division of Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh, the last date for receipt of application is 11 May 2018.



A total of 57 posts are open for recruitment.



For the Manager posts, the candidates will be selected on the basis of interview. 'However, the Bank may reserve the right to conduct Group Discussion/Written test before the interview in case a need is felt. The selection will be based on the performance of the shortlisted candidates in the GD/written test if any conducted and/or personal interview,' reads the official notification.



For the clerk post, candidates with class 12 qualification with relevant expertise (as mentioned in official advertisement) Cricket, Basketball and Kabaddi discipline are eligible to apply. Candidates 'should have represented the Country in International event, State in National event, or the District in State Level event with distinction, or the University in an Interuniversity event with Distinction or if he was a member of the Combined Universities Team,' says the recruiting body. Candidates will be selected on the basis of call trials.



