Vijaya Bank Announces Recruitment For Manager, Clerk Posts; Check Details

SBI PO 2018: Application Process Begins Today; Check Important Dates
A total of 57 posts are open for recruitment.
For the Manager posts, the candidates will be selected on the basis of interview. 'However, the Bank may reserve the right to conduct Group Discussion/Written test before the interview in case a need is felt. The selection will be based on the performance of the shortlisted candidates in the GD/written test if any conducted and/or personal interview,' reads the official notification.
Bank Of Baroda To Recruitment For 424 Wealth Management Posts; Check Details
For the clerk post, candidates with class 12 qualification with relevant expertise (as mentioned in official advertisement) Cricket, Basketball and Kabaddi discipline are eligible to apply. Candidates 'should have represented the Country in International event, State in National event, or the District in State Level event with distinction, or the University in an Interuniversity event with Distinction or if he was a member of the Combined Universities Team,' says the recruiting body. Candidates will be selected on the basis of call trials.
CommentsBank of India To Recruit For 158 Officer (Credit) Posts
Click here for more Jobs News