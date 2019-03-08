Jobs At Vijaya Bank For Class 10 Pass

Vijaya Bank Recruitment 2019 For Peons, Part Time Sweepers

Vijaya Bank has announced jobs for class 10 pass candidates. Vacancies have been notified for peons and part time sweeper posts. Candidates within 18-26 years of age as on March 1 are eligible to apply. "Selection will be made on the basis of written test (Objective/Descriptive)," said the bank. "The Bank reserves the right to call only the requisite number of candidates for the written examination based on the candidate's qualification and suitability," it added. Candidates can apply latest by March 14 at the official website vijayabank.com.

Apply Online

The candidates should be able to read, write and speak Official Language of the state/ English/ Hindi.

"Candidates who are not covered under the scheme of reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs and whose family has gross annual income below Rs 8.00 Lakhs are eligible for reservation under EWS and also satisfy the GoI guidelines. The candidates should produce the Income and Asset certificate as per the format enclosed," reads the job notice.

Selected candidates will be on probation for 6 months. Candidates selected for part time sweeper post will remain in 1/3rd scale wages for a period of at least one year or as decided by the Bank.

Click here for more Jobs News