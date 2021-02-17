Tamil Nadu Police SI Recruitment 2019 Interview Letter Released

TNUSRB SI exam 2019: Interview begins on February 23, admit cards released.

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the interview letter for the Police Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment which was notified in 2019. Candidates who have been shortlisted for the interview can download the interview letter from the official website of the Board.

Download TNUSRB Interview Letter

The TNUSRB SI interview will be held from February 23 to March 2.

Through this exam, the TNUSRB will select and recommend candidates to fill a total of 969 vacancies.

Candidates are selected on the basis of written exam, physical efficiency test, viva-voce and special marks. The viva-voce or interview carries a total of 10 marks. Special marks are awarded for NCC, NSS and sports.

Candidates who have qualified in physical measurement test, endurance test, physical efficiency test and original certificate verification have been called for the interview.

"The viva-voce will be conducted at TNUSRB headquarters. Candidates who are called for Viva-Voce should produce all the original certificates at the time of viva-voce," the Board has said. "Candidates who are possessing NCC / NSS / Sports Certificates or Medals received in National Police Duty Meet (in-case of departmental candidates) should produce the original certificates along with one photo copy of the same at the time of viva-voce for awarding of special marks," it has added.

