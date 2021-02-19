TNUSRB Police Constable Exam 2020 Result Declared

TNUSRB has declared the police constable exam result.

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the result of the written exam which was held for selection of police constables, jail warders and firemen. The TNUSRB result is available on the official website of the Board.

TNUSRB PC Result

The exam was held in December. Candidates who have qualified this exam will be shortlisted for other stages of recruitment which include physical efficiency test, physical measurement test.

The Board has also released the final answer keys of the exam.

TNUSRB PC Exam Answer Key

A total of 10,906 vacancies in police constable, jail warder and fireman posts will be filled through this exam.

The recruitment was announced on September 17 and only candidates with Class 10 pass qualification were allowed to apply for it. Candidates with higher educational qualifications were not allowed to apply.

Meanwhile, the Board has released the interview letter for the Police Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment which was notified in 2019. Candidates who have been shortlisted for the interview can download the interview letter from the official website of the Board.

The TNUSRB SI interview will be held from February 23 to March 2. Through this exam, the TNUSRB will select and recommend candidates to fill a total of 969 vacancies.

Click here for more Jobs News