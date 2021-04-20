Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board Postpones Exams Scheduled This Week

TNUSRB postpones exams scheduled on April 21, 22 and 23.

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has postponed the physical efficiency test and physical standard test scheduled on April 21, 22 and 23.

"Due to administrative reasons the conduct of CV-PMT-ET-PET which is scheduled on 21.04.2021, 22.04.2021, 23.04.2021 has been postponed. The revised dates will be intimated later," the Board has said.

Candidates have been shortlisted for the physical efficiency test as per the marks obtained by them in the written test which was held in December. A total of 10,906 vacancies in police constable, jail warder and fireman posts will be filled through this exam. The recruitment was announced on September 17 and only candidates with Class 10 pass qualification were allowed to apply for it. Candidates with higher educational qualifications were not allowed to apply.