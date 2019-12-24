NABARD Announces Recruitment For Office Attendant Posts

NABARD recruitment 2019 for 73 Office Attendant posts.

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Office Attendant in Group 'C'. Registration portal will open on December 25 and candidates can submit their application till January 12, 2020. A total of 73 posts have been announced by NABARD. Candidates who have qualified class 10 board exam are eligible for the post. "Candidates possessing Graduation and higher qualification are not eligible to apply. The applicants will be required to give self-declaration in this regard in online application/at the time of appointment and/or as demanded by the Bank during the recruitment process," reads the job notice.

Job Notice

Applicants must be between 18-30 years of age as on December 1.

NABARD would select candidates on the basis of two phase online tests and language proficiency test. The preliminary online test would be of 120 marks and would have questions on reasoning, English language, general awareness and numerical. The exam would be qualifying in nature. Candidates who qualify the prelims would be eligible to take the main exam.

The main exam would be a bit lengthy than the prelims. It would have 150 questions on reasoning, quantitative aptitude, general awareness and English language. Candidates would be allowed to take the take the exam in 120 minutes.

The preliminary and main online tests except English/ Hindi language, will be available bilingually, in English and Hindi.

The exam would be held, tentatively, in February.

