NPCIL Announces Stipendiary Trainee Recruitment

Registration process for the recruitment would begin on December 31.

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has announced jobs for class 10, 10+2 pass candidates for recruitment as Stipendiary Trainee. A total of 185 vacancies are available at Rawatbhata Rajasthan Site for Operator and Maintainer trades. The recruitment also includes Driver-cum-Pump Operator-cum-Fireman-A post for which there are 10 vacancies. Registration process for the recruitment would begin on December 31 and the option to register for the recruitment will be available till January 21. Candidates can refer to the official website npcilcareers.co.in for the application link.

Upon selection as Stipendiary Trainee, candidates would receive Rs 10,500 per month stipend in the first year, Rs 12,500 per month in the second year and after successful completion of training, they are likely to be considered as appointment to the post of Technician in the pay of Rs 21,700.

Candidates selected as Driver-cum-Pump Operator-cum-Fireman-A would receive Rs 21,700.

For another recruitment, NPCIL has invited application for Driver, Technician, Stipendiary Trainee/ Technician, Scientific Assistant and Stipendiary Trainee/ Scientific Assistant posts. 10th pass candidates, Diploma engineers and graduates are eligible for the recruitment. Candidates would be selected to the post on the basis of written exam and/ or interview/ skill test/ driving test depending on the post for which the candidate has applied. The last date for submission of application is January 6.

