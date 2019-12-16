NPCIL Announces Recruitment For Kaiga Site In Karnataka

Registration process for the recruitment would begin on December 17.

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has announced jobs for its unit "Kaiga site" in Karnataka. A total of 137 vacancies have been announced by NPCIL in Driver, Technician, Stipendiary Trainee/ Technician, Scientific Assistant and Stipendiary Trainee/ Scientific Assistant posts. Registration process for the recruitment would begin on December 17. Candidates have to fill and submit job applications online latest by January 6 on the official website of NPCIL at npcilcareers.co.in.

Details of the eligibility would be available on the official website.

Meanwhile, today is the last date to apply for driver and Stipendiary Trainee - Dental Technician post vacant at Kakrapar site in Gujarat.

Another recruitment process of NPCIL is expected to begin after the GATE 2020 results are announced. NPCIL recruits engineering graduates as Executive Trainees in mechanical, chemical, electrical, electronics, instrumentation, civil and industrial & fire safety disciplines. Candidates would be shortlisted on the basis of their GATE score. Details of the recruitment will be available within 10 days from the date of announcement of GATE 2020 result. The last date of receipt of application would be April 9, 2020.

