Bank Of Baroda To Recruit For Wealth Management Services; Check Details

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2018 For 424 Posts New Delhi: Bank of Baroda has invited applications for recruitment to Wealth Management Services. A total of 424 posts are open for recruitment. Graduates with relevant years of work experience are eligible for the recruitment. Applicants should note this is a contractual recruitment. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in test and/ or group discussion and/ or personal interview. Candidates must secure 'sufficiently high in the merit to be shortlisted for subsequent allotment process,' reads the official notification. Interested candidates can apply at the official website of the Bank at bankofbaroda.co.in on or before 6 May 2018.



Application Fees

'Application fees and Intimation Charges (Non-refundable) Rs 600/-for General and OBC candidates; Rs 100/- (Intimation charges only) for SC/ ST/PWD candidates. Bank is not responsible if any of the candidates makes more than one payments,' reads the official notification about the application fees.



Vacancy Detail Senior Relationship Manager: 375 posts

Territory Head: 37 posts

Group Head: 6 posts

Operations Head - Wealth: 1 post

Operations Manager - Wealth: 1 post

Services and Control Manager: 1 post

Product Manager - Investments: 1 post

Compliance Manager (Wealth): 1 post

NRI Wealth Products Manager: 1 post

