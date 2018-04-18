Bank Of Baroda To Recruit For Wealth Management Services; Check Details

Interested candidates can apply at the official website of the Bank at bankofbaroda.co.in on or before 6 May 2018.

Jobs | | Updated: April 18, 2018 13:23 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Bank Of Baroda To Recruit For Wealth Management Services; Check Details

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2018 For 424 Posts

New Delhi:  Bank of Baroda has invited applications for recruitment to Wealth Management Services. A total of 424 posts are open for recruitment. Graduates with relevant years of work experience are eligible for the recruitment. Applicants should note this is a contractual recruitment. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in test and/ or group discussion and/ or personal interview. Candidates must secure 'sufficiently high in the merit to be shortlisted for subsequent allotment process,' reads the official notification. Interested candidates can apply at the official website of the Bank at bankofbaroda.co.in on or before 6 May 2018.

Comments
Application Fees
'Application fees and Intimation Charges (Non-refundable) Rs 600/-for General and OBC candidates; Rs 100/- (Intimation charges only) for SC/ ST/PWD candidates. Bank is not responsible if any of the candidates makes more than one payments,' reads the official notification about the application fees.

Vacancy Detail
  • Senior Relationship Manager: 375 posts
  • Territory Head: 37 posts
  • Group Head: 6 posts
  • Operations Head - Wealth: 1 post
  • Operations Manager - Wealth: 1 post
  • Services and Control Manager: 1 post
  • Product Manager - Investments: 1 post
  • Compliance Manager (Wealth): 1 post
  • NRI Wealth Products Manager: 1 post

Click here for more Jobs News

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Bank of Barodarecruitment 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL 2018Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableIPL ScheduleOppo F7

................................ Advertisement ................................