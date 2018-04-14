Exim Bank Invites Applications For Administrative Officer Post The last date to apply is 28 April 2018. Candidates can submit their applications at eximbankindia.in.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT EXIM Bank Recruitment 2018 For Administrative Officer Post; Apply Now New Delhi: The Export-Import Bank of India (Exim) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to Administrative Officer post. A total of 5 posts are open for recruitment. The Bank has a network of 19 offices in India and overseas and learning centres in Bangalore, Ahmedabad and Pune. Graduates well conversant in computer with an ability to adapt to changing technology are eligible to apply. The age limit of applicants is 40 years (43 years for candidates belonging to OBC category). Applicants should also have minimum 3 years of experience.



'The candidate should be fluent in spoken English and should possess excellent communication skills. Knowledge of foreign languages will be an added advantage. Candidates with skills in shorthand and typing will be preferred,' reads the official notification.



The last date to apply is 28 April 2018. Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and interview.



Exim Bank Contractual Officer Recruitment Details

8 vacancies are available for IT Officer and Legal Officer post. Candidates with B. Tech/ M. Tech in Computer Science/ Master of Computer Applications (MCA)/ graduation in law are eligible to apply. Applicants should have atleast 3 years of experience. The selected candidates will be posted at Bank's office in Mumbai/New Delhi or any place based on Bank's requirements. The period of contract shall be for one (1) year, extendable each year for a period of maximum 3 years,' reads the official notification. The last date to apply is 28 April 2018.



Candidates can submit their applications at eximbankindia.in.



