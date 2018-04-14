Exim Bank Invites Applications For Administrative Officer Post

'The candidate should be fluent in spoken English and should possess excellent communication skills. Knowledge of foreign languages will be an added advantage. Candidates with skills in shorthand and typing will be preferred,' reads the official notification.
The last date to apply is 28 April 2018. Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and interview.
Exim Bank Contractual Officer Recruitment Details
8 vacancies are available for IT Officer and Legal Officer post. Candidates with B. Tech/ M. Tech in Computer Science/ Master of Computer Applications (MCA)/ graduation in law are eligible to apply. Applicants should have atleast 3 years of experience. The selected candidates will be posted at Bank's office in Mumbai/New Delhi or any place based on Bank's requirements. The period of contract shall be for one (1) year, extendable each year for a period of maximum 3 years,' reads the official notification. The last date to apply is 28 April 2018.
Comments
