India Exim Bank Hiring Compliance Officer, Salary Rs 29 Lakh

India Exim Bank has invited applications from Associate Membership (ACS) of the ICSI, Postgraduate professionals, MBA or LLB graduates for the post of Compliance Officer.

The job is invited on contractual basis and is based out of Mumbai. The contract will initially be for a period of three years and will be extendable based on performance at the option of the Bank.

Candidates having the required educational qualification with at least 60% aggregate marks or equivalent Cumulative Grade Points Average (CGPA) in Graduation can apply for the job offer.

The applicants must also have at least 15 years' experience in legal and regulatory compliance functions, of which minimum 5 years of experience should be after obtaining membership of ICSI.

The Company Secretary shall act as the secretary to the Audit Committee of the Board.

The annual salary for the post will be around 23 lakh to 29 lakh per annum. Compensation will be fixed based on the years of relevant work experience. CTC is divided into 70% fixed component and 30% variable component (based on performance). No other benefits will be available on top of the CTC.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the ICSI for further details. The last date to fill the application form is February 2, 2024.