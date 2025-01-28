Public Sector Enterprise Recruiting Executives In Secretarial Discipline, Salary Rs 24 Lakh

NLC India Limited (NLCIL), a premier ‘NAVRATNA' Public Sector Enterprise has invited applications from eligible candidates for the following Executive Positions in Secretarial Discipline:



Additional Chief Manager (Secretarial)

Candidates selected for this post will be entitled for a Grade and Salary of Pay E-6 (90,000-2,30,000). The CTC per annum will be Rs 24.51 Lakhs.



Deputy Chief Manager (Secretarial)

Candidates selected for this post will be entitled for a pay of E-5 (80,000-2,20,000). The CTC per annum will be Rs 27.79 Lakhs.

Qualified members of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) who wish to apply for the post can visit the official website of the ICSI for complete details.



Applicants applying for Additional Chief Manager (Secretarial) are required to have a post qualification degree of 13 years. Out of 13 years Post qualification experience in Company Secretarial Compliances in Govt/Public/Private Sector Company, experience in listed company is preferred. The incumbent should possess thorough knowledge of matters pertaining to institutional Finance, Company Law, Corporate and Secretarial functions. The candidate should be well versed with the provisions and regulations of Company Act and SEBI rules and regulations. The candidate should have experience of handling Board matters such as organising Board meetings, presentation of Board memoranda/agendas. The candidate should have good administrative and liaising skills. A legal degree will be an added advantage.



Those applying for Deputy Chief Manager, must have a post qualification experience of 9 years. Out of 9 years Post qualification experience in Company Secretarial Compliances in Govt./Public/Private Sector Company, experience in listed company is preferred. The incumbent should possess thorough knowledge of matters pertaining to institutional Finance, Company Law, Corporate and Secretarial functions. The candidate should be well versed with the provisions and regulations of Company Act and SEBI rules and regulations. The candidate should have experience of handling Board matters such as organising Board meetings, presentation of Board memoranda/agendas. The candidate should have good administrative and liaising skills. A legal degree will be an added advantage.



Selection process

Candidates will be selected based on personal interview. The minimum qualifying marks in the personal interview will be 50 per cent. The final selection of candidates will be in the order of merit based on the marks scored by the candidates in the personal interview, subject to scoring the minimum qualifying marks prescribed.



Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the ICSI. The deadline to fill the forms is February 6, 2025.

