Punjab State Container And Warehousing Corporation Hiring Company Secretary

Punjab State Container and Warehousing Corporation Ltd. (CONWARE) has invited applications from eligible candidates for filling up one post of Company Secretary and one post of Junior Executive at the registered office at Chandigarh for a period of two years. The two vacancies will be filled on contractual basis for a period of two years. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the institute for detailed information. The deadline to fill the application is January 13, 2025.

Candidates may submit their duly completed applications to the Managing Director, CONWARE, Chandigarh by email at punjabconware@yahoo.com or by post/hand.

Eligibility criteria for Company Secretary

Graduates in any stream from a recognised Indian University and degree of Company Secretary from the Institute of Company Secretaries of lndia (ICSl), New Delhi holding valid membership of ICSI, proficiency in computers can apply.

The applicants applying for above post, should have passed Matriculation examination with Punjabi as one of the compulsory language or elective subject or any other equivalent examination in Punjabi language.

Experience

Post qualification experience of atleast two years as a practicing Company Secretary or as a Whole Time Company Secretary in any Central or State Government, undertaking or any reputed private organization having paid up share capital of atleast Rs 20 crores.

The candidate should be able to conduct Statutory meetings of a Company and handle all matters relating to Company Law/ Rules and other statutory requirements/compliances independently as prescribed vide the applicable laws.

Salary

The candidate will be entitled for a salary upto Rs 50,000 per month.

Selection process

Shortlisted candidates will be informed for appearing for the personal interviews at the scheduled venue. The selection process would give due weightage to minimum prescribed qualifications, additional qualifications (if any), relevant work experience and personal interviews.