ICSI CS December Exam: Registration Starts August 26, Check Important Dates Here

ICSI CS December Exam Schedule 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the examination schedule for the December Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) examinations 2025. Candidates can apply for the exam starting August 26 on the official website of the institute, icsi.edu.

The registration window for the December CS examination will close on September 25, 2025.

ICSI CS December Exam: How To Apply For CS 2025 Examination?

Visit the official website, icsi.edu.

Under the "Student" section, click on "Register For CSEET".

You will be asked to submit your photograph, signature, class 10, 12 degree, category certificate and identity proof. Enter your personal, academic and other details.

Select the examination.

You will be successfully registered for the examination.

Save the registration page for future reference.

ICSI Company Secretary December Exam: Important Dates For Company Secretary Exam

Those who fail to apply for the examination before the deadline will still be able to apply by paying a "late fee". The last date is October 10.

The examinations will be conducted from December 22 to December 29, 2025 for both group 1 and 2.

Candidates can check the full examination schedule here, "ICSI CS December Exam Schedule".

The examination will be conducted from 2 pm to 5:15 pm with 2-2:15 of the exam time being allotted for question paper reading.