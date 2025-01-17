Recruitment Of Company Secretary For PSU Under Ministry Of Railways

Ircon International Limited company has invited applications for recruitment to various posts on contract basis including Company Secretary for IRCON's SPV (formed as wholly owned subsidiaries/joint ventures). The candidate applying for the profile must be Associate Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

The maximum age limit of the candidate should be 30 years of age. Shortlisted candidate will be entitled for a salary of Rs 50,000. In addition, the candidates would also be provided annual increment @5% on Fixed Consolidated Pay after each completed year of service.

Application neatly typed on A-4 size paper in the prescribed format should be sent to Joint General Manager/ HRM, IRCON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, C-4, District Centre, Saket, New Delhi – 110 017 accompanied with the copy of following documents:

Experience Certificate in chronological order. In case of Present Employment, offer letter alone will not be considered as proof of experience, the candidate should also submit last two months' salary slip of present employer for proof of experience.

Date of Birth/ class 10 passing certificate as proof of DOB.

Caste certificate/EWS Certificate/Age relaxation. Certificate issued should be in prescribed format as per Government of India's guidelines.

Qualification Degree/Diploma and All semester/year Mark sheets for calculation of percentage in qualifying degree.

Candidates, who have been awarded CGPA/OGPA/DGPA in place of marks in degree, should submit proof of conversion factor as applicable to percentage as prescribed by the University/Institute.

The deadline to submit the application form is January 20, 2025.

Ircon International Limited is a listed Navratna Central Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Railways engaged in the construction of turnkey infrastructure projects in Railways, Highways, Buildings, Power sector, etc. The Company has recorded a turnover of more than 12,387 crores in the year 2023-2024. The Company has successfully completed large value Railway and Highway Projects over the years in India and abroad including Malaysia, Bangladesh, Algeria, Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkey, Nepal, Sri Lanka etc.