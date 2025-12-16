CSEET June 2026: Registration Begins With New Syllabus And Exam Format Details

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has opened registrations for the Restructuring of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) June 2026 session. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to appear in the entrance exam in the June 2026 session can register for the exam on the official website. CSEET is scheduled for June 1-4, 2026. The exam is conducted for admission to the Company Secretaries course.

The registration for the exam started today, December 16, 2025 and will conclude on February 15, 2026. The registration fees for the exam is Rs 7,500 and the examination fees is Rs 1,500. The submission of exam enrolment (without late fee) is March 1, 2026 to April 7, 2026. The submission of exam enrolment (with late fee) is April 8, 2026 to April 20, 2026.

Restructured syllabus

Candidates registering for the June session of exam can visit the official website of ICSI to check the syllabus of restructured CSEET 2026. The new syllabus will be applicable from June 2026 session. The complete syllabus can be checked on the official website of ICSI.

Exam format

The Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test will evaluate students based on four subjects that include- Business Communication on the first day of the exam, Fundamentals of Accounting on the second day of the exam, Economic and Business Environment on the third day of the exam and Business Laws and Management on the final and fourth day of the exam.

The exam will be conducted in Centre Based Mode as against the previous Remote Proctored Mode. CSEET will be held three times a year i.e February, June and October.

Eligibility criteria

Students who have qualified class 12 or will be appearing in the class 12 exam are eligible to register for the CSEET.

Candidates who are exempted from taking the CS entrance exam include students who have qualified the foundation level of Institute of Company Secretaries of India, Final passed candidates from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Institute of Cost Accountants of India, Graduates having minimum 50 per cent marks and Postgraduates. These students are not required to appear for the CSEET and can directly take admission in CS Executive Programme.