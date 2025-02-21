How To Access Copy Of Answer Books For Company Secretary Exams

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) provides the facility of supply of copy of answer books to the students who appeared in the Company Secretary December 2024 exam. Candidates who wish to obtain copy of their answer book(s) of any subject(s), can apply at portal using the following link: https://cc.icsi.edu

After applying at the link, a user id and password will be sent to the student at his/her registered email from cpioexam@icsi.edu. Student will be required to put those credentials at web-location https://cc.icsi.edu/SignIn and thereafter, the answer book(s) will be provided to them. In case of any difficulty in accessing the answer book(s) the student may write at cpioexam@icsi.edu within the Record Retention Period of the Institute.

The copy of evaluated answer book(s) is the personal information of the student, and it can only be supplied to the student concerned and not to anyone else. The students will be able to access their results at ICSI Examination Answer Books Portal.

In case a student applies for verification of marks / certified copies / inspection of answer book simultaneously his/her application will be treated as per the guidelines of Verification of Marks / Certified Copies / Inspection of Answer Book and Answer Books will be available after completion of the prescribed procedure.

"A student who has accessed his/her answer book(s) of any subject/s of December, 2024 examination and wishes to address his/her grievances in respect of any error or inconsistency in valuation of Answer Book(s), if any, should apply using prescribed Application Form together with the requisite fee for Verification of Marks under Regulation 42(2) of the CS Regulations, 1982 through Student Login on the ICSI Portal within 60 days from the date of Declaration of Result or 15 days from accessing of the Answer Book(s) as made available to the Student by the Institute, whichever is earlier," read the official notice.