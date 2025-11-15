ICSI Announces Online Doubt Clearing Classes For December 2025 Company Secretary Exams

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is organising online doubt clearing classes for students appearing in December 2025 examinations. Candidates who have registered for the Executive Programme and Professional Programme (New Syllabus 2022) can register for the online doubt clearing classes.

Schedule of classes

Executive Programme Group - I

Company Law and Practice: 17th Nov to 21st Nov 2025 from 10:00 am to 01:00 pm Setting up of Business, Industrial and Labour Laws : 24th Nov. to 28th Nov. 2025 from 10:00am to 01:00pm

Corporate Accounting & Financial Management : 1st Dec to 5th Dec 2025 from 10:00am to 01:00pm

Jurisprudence, Interpretation and General Laws : 8th Dec to 12th Dec 2025 from 10:00am to 01:00pm

Executive Programme Group - II

Capital Market and Securities Laws : 1st Dec to 5th Dec 2025 from 02:30 pm to 05:30pm

Economic, Commercial and Intellectual Property Laws : 17th Nov to 21st Nov 2025 from 2:30pm to 5:30pm

Tax Laws and Practice : 24th Nov to 28th Nov 2025 from 2:30 pm to 05:30 pm

Professional Programme Group - I

Drafting, Pleading and Appearances: 17th Nov to 21st Nov 2025 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Compliance Management, Audit and Due Diligence : 24th Nov to 28th Nov 2025 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)- Principles and Practice: 1st Dec to 5th Dec 2025 from 10 am to 1 pm

Professional Programme Group - II

Strategic Management and Corporate Finance : 17th Nov to 21st Nov 2025 from 02:30pm to 05:30pm

Corporate Restructuring, Valuation and Insolvency: 24th Nov to28th Nov 2025 from 02:30pm to 05:30pm

The fee for Executive programme and Professional programme is Rs 1,000 each.

Students who have already registered for online Master classes for December, 2025 Session may attend the Doubt Clearing Classes Free of Cost.

