Company Secretary December 2025 Exams Hall Ticket Out, Download Directly Here

ICSI Admit Card Dec 2025 (OUT) LIVE: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit cards for the CS Executive and Professional exams scheduled to begin on December 22, 2025, in offline mode.

Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website, icsi.edu, using their login credentials..

ICSI CS Admit Card Dec 2025: How To Download

Visit the official website, icsi.edu.

Enter your 17-digit application number.

Click on the link for CS Executive Admit Card Dec 2025 or CS Professional Admit Card Dec 2025.

Submit the details; the admit card will appear on your screen.

Verify all details mentioned on the hall ticket.

Save and print the CS Hall Ticket Dec 2025 PDF for exam day and future reference.

ICSI Admit Card Dec 2025 LIVE: When Is CS December Exam Scheduled To Be Held?



The CS Executive and Professional exams will be held from December 22 to December 29, 2025. As per the official schedule, each exam will take place from 2 PM to 5:15 PM.

ICSI Dec 2025 Admit Card LIVE: Will I Receive a Physical Copy?

No. ICSI does not send physical admit cards to candidates. The hall ticket must be downloaded only from the official website, icsi.edu.



ICSI Admit Card Dec 2025 LIVE: Details Mentioned On The Hall Ticket

The hall ticket includes the following information: