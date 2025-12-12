How To Download Admit Card For ICSI Company Secretary December 2025 Exam

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is soon expected to release the admit card for the Company Secretary Executive and Professional December Exam 2025. The exams are scheduled to begin from December 22 to 29, 2025. The admit cards may be released next week. Once released, applicants will be able to download their admit cards from the official website by using their login credentials.

The admit cards will comprise of details such as candidate name, roll number, name of the exam, exam centre details, reporting time to exam centre and exam day instructions. Candidates must verify all particulars before downloading the admit cards. In case of any discrepancy, they must verify all particulars in the admit card. Candidates will be required to present the cards while appearing for the exam in the exam hall.

Steps to download admit card:

Step 1- Visit the official website

Visit the official website Step 2- Navigate to Examination and then Admit card section

Navigate to Examination and then Admit card section Step 3- Select your programme and session

Select your programme and session S tep 4- Enter login credentials

Enter login credentials Step 5-Download the copy and print a hard one for entry.

Guidelines for exam:

Admit card in original printed format is compulsory, no soft copy on mobile phones will be accepted.

Reach the examination centre at least one hour before the reporting time mentioned on the hall ticket to complete pre-entry formalities smoothly.

Keep multiple photocopies of the admit card for backup and future reference.

The December 2025 session will be conducted exclusively under the New Training Syllabus 2022.

Carrying electronic devices including mobile phones, smart watches, calculators, Bluetooth devices, handwritten or printed notes, books, or any study material inside the examination hall is strictly prohibited. Violation may lead to disqualification.