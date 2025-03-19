EXIM Bank Recruitment 2025: Notification Out For Various Posts, Salary Up To Rs 1.05 Lakh

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2025: Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank) has released the notification for recruitment of various posts. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts by visiting official website, eximbankindia.in, once it is released.

According to the official notification, the application process will start on March 22, 2025 and conclude on 15 April 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill multiple roles including Management Trainee (MT), Deputy Manager (DM), and Chief Manager (CM).

The official website reads: "The process of Registration of application will complete only when fee is deposited with the Bank through on-line mode on or before the last date of fee payment. Before applying, candidates are requested to ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria for the post as on date of eligibility."

The written examination is expected to be held in May, 2025.

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2025: Vacancy

Management Trainee - Digital Technology: 10

Management Trainee - Research and Analysis: 05

Management Trainee - Rajbhasha: 02

Management Trainee - Legal: 05

Deputy Manager - Legal (Grade / Scale Junior Management I): 04

Deputy Manager (Deputy Compliance Officer) (Grade / Scale Junior Management I): 01

Chief Manager (Compliance Officer) (Grade / Scale Middle Management III): 01

The examination will be held in Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi. However, please note that the examination centers are subject to change if a sufficient number of candidates are not available. Personal Interviews will be conducted exclusively in Mumbai and New Delhi.

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2025: Salary And Allowances

Deputy Manager (I): Rs 48,480 to Rs 85,920

Chief Manager (III): Rs 85,920 to Rs 1,05,280

However, upon successful completion of the one-year training period at the Bank, Management Trainees will be absorbed as Deputy Managers in the Junior Management (JM-I) grade. During the training period, they will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 65,000.