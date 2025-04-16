EXIM Bank Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For Various, Salary Up To Rs 1.05 Lakh

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2025: The Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank) has announced the commencement of its recruitment process for 2025, inviting applications for various posts including Management Trainee, Deputy Manager, and Chief Manager. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website eximbankindia.in.

According to the official notification, "The process of registration of the application will be complete only when the fee is deposited with the Bank through online mode on or before the last date of fee payment. Before applying, candidates are requested to ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria for the post as on the date of eligibility. Candidates are advised to regularly check the Bank's website for details and updates."

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2025:​​​​​​​ Important Dates

Application Start Date: March 22, 2025

Last Date to Apply and Pay Fees: April 25, 2025

Tentative Written Exam Date: May 2025

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2025:​​​​​​​ Vacancy Details

Management Trainee - Digital Technology: 10

Management Trainee - Research and Analysis: 05

Management Trainee - Rajbhasha: 02

Management Trainee - Legal: 05

Deputy Manager - Legal (Grade/Scale JM-I): 04

Deputy Manager (Deputy Compliance Officer) (Grade/Scale JM-I): 01

Chief Manager (Compliance Officer) (Grade/Scale MM-III): 01

The written examination will be conducted in Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi. However, examination centers may be changed if a sufficient number of candidates are not available in a particular location. Personal interviews will be held only in Mumbai and New Delhi.

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2025:​​​​​​​ Salary and Allowances

Deputy Manager (JM-I): Rs 48,480 to Rs 85,920

Chief Manager (MM-III): Rs 85,920 to Rs 1,05,280

Management Trainees will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 65,000 during the one-year training period. Upon successful completion of training, they will be absorbed as Deputy Managers in the Junior Management (JM-I) grade.

For more details and regular updates, candidates are advised to visit the official EXIM Bank career portal at eximbankindia.in/careers.