Canara Bank Invites Applications For 3,500 Apprentice Positions, Check Details

Canara Bank is currently accepting applications for 3,500 apprentice positions across India. Interested and eligible individual can submit their applications by visiting the official website, canarabank.com, from September 23 to 12 October.

Candidates must first register on the Apprenticeship portal (www.nats.education.gov.in) with a 100% complete profile before applying, as no other mode of application will be accepted.

Application Fees:

General/OBC/EWS: Rs 500

SC / ST / PH (Divyang): Nil

(Payment via online mode only)

Age Limit (as on 01 September 2025):

Minimum: 20 years

Maximum: 28 years

Age relaxations apply for SC/ST, OBC, Divyang, widows, and other categories as per government rules.

Category-wise Vacancies:

General: 1,534

OBC: 845

EWS: 337

SC: 557

ST: 227

Total: 3,500

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

Graduation in any discipline from a recognised university. Candidates must have passed between 01 January 2022 and 01 September 2025.

Local Language Test: Required unless 10th or 12th mark sheet certifies study of the local language.

Physical/Medical Fitness: Selected candidates must be medically fit as per Canara Bank requirements.

Stipend

Selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 15,000 during the period of apprenticeship training.

The Apprentices are not eligible for any other allowances benefits.

Canara Bank will make a payment of 10,500 into the apprentices account on a monthly basis.

Government share of stipend of Rs 4500 will be directly credited to the apprentices bank account through DBT mode as per extant guidelines.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the official notification and complete all registration and application steps within the specified timelines to be considered for the recruitment process.

For detailed notification and online application, visit Canara Bank Official Website.