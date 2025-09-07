Work At Canara Bank Securities In 2025: Apply For Trainee Jobs, No Written Exam

Canara Bank Securities Limited (CBSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Canara Bank and a key player in the stock broking and depository services sector, has opened applications for the post of Trainee (Sales and Marketing). This opportunity is ideal for young graduates aiming to build a career in the financial services domain. The role offers a monthly stipend, variable performance-based incentives, and hands-on exposure to one of the fastest-growing sectors in India. The last date to apply, either online or through physical submission, is October 6, 2025 (6:00 PM).

Post Details And Eligibility Criteria

The available position is for Trainee (Sales and Marketing). Candidates must hold a graduate degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks. The age limit is between 20 to 30 years as of August 31, 2025. While prior experience in sales or marketing is preferred, freshers are also encouraged to apply. Those with relevant experience in capital markets or financial services may receive up to 10 years of age relaxation, provided they furnish valid supporting documents. Additionally, basic computer proficiency is mandatory for all applicants.

Stipend and Incentives

Selected candidates will receive a fixed stipend of Rs 22,000 per month, along with a variable performance-based pay of up to Rs 2,000. This structured compensation plan aims to reward performance while offering stability during the training phase.

Selection Procedure

After screening the applications, shortlisted candidates will be invited for interviews, which may be conducted online or in person, depending on the applicant's location. The interview details and further communication will be shared via the registered email ID of the candidate. It's important to note that being called for an interview does not guarantee selection, as eligibility and documentation will be thoroughly verified at a later stage.