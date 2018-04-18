Bank of India To Recruit For 158 Officer (Credit) Posts Bank of India has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Officer (credit). A total of 158 posts are open for recruitment.

Share EMAIL PRINT Bank of India Recruitment 2018 For 158 Officer (Credit) Posts New Delhi: Bank of India has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Officer (credit). A total of 158 posts are available for recruitment. 'The vacancies are inclusive of backlog. There is no reservation for Ex-Servicemen candidate in the officers' cadre,' reads the official notification. Interested candidates can apply at the official website bankofindia.co.in on or before 5 May 2018. Online examination for the selection of candidates will be held in June 2018; the tentative date is 10 June.



Bank Of Baroda To Recruit For Wealth Management Services; Check Details



Applicants must be in the age group of 21-30 years. Candidates with MBA/ PGDBM/ PGDM/ PGBM/ PGDBA from institute of repute (two/ three year programme) / Post-graduation degree in Commerce/ Science / Economics are eligible for the recruitment. Candidates should have minimum 60% in the graduation. Chartered Accountants or ICWA or Company Secretary qualification can also eligible for the recruitment. 'A certification in computer course for minimum three months or Information Technology or related paper as one of the subjects at graduation level or afterwards, is a must,' adds the recruiting body.



The online exam will comprise of questions from English language, General Awareness with special reference to Banking Industry, Financial Management. The total marks is 150 and candidates will be allowed 120 minutes to attempt the exam.



Click here for more



Bank of India has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Officer (credit). A total of 158 posts are available for recruitment. 'The vacancies are inclusive of backlog. There is no reservation for Ex-Servicemen candidate in the officers' cadre,' reads the official notification. Interested candidates can apply at the official website bankofindia.co.in on or before 5 May 2018. Online examination for the selection of candidates will be held in June 2018; the tentative date is 10 June.Applicants must be in the age group of 21-30 years. Candidates with MBA/ PGDBM/ PGDM/ PGBM/ PGDBA from institute of repute (two/ three year programme) / Post-graduation degree in Commerce/ Science / Economics are eligible for the recruitment. Candidates should have minimum 60% in the graduation. Chartered Accountants or ICWA or Company Secretary qualification can also eligible for the recruitment. 'A certification in computer course for minimum three months or Information Technology or related paper as one of the subjects at graduation level or afterwards, is a must,' adds the recruiting body. The online exam will comprise of questions from English language, General Awareness with special reference to Banking Industry, Financial Management. The total marks is 150 and candidates will be allowed 120 minutes to attempt the exam.Click here for more Jobs News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter