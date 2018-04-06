Job Opportunities At Indian Bank; Check Details Indian Bank has invited applications for recruitment to Specialist Officer posts. Online registration for recruitment to 145 posts will begin on 10 April 2018.

Indian Bank Recruitment 2018 For Specialist Officer Posts New Delhi: Indian Bank has invited applications for recruitment to Specialist Officer posts. Online registration for recruitment to 145 posts will begin on 10 April 2018. Candidates with minimum educational qualification and required work experience are eligible to apply for the posts. The last date for submission of applications is 2 May 2018. Candidates shall have to apply online at indianbank.in along with fees of Rs 600 (Rs 100 for SC/ ST/ PWD candidates). For the exam, the Bank will also provide pre- exam training to candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Minority Communities/ PWD categories.



'Pre-examination Training will be arranged by the Bank to the candidates belonging to at Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Kolkata, New Delhi, Mumbai, Vijayawada, Lucknow, Jaipur and Bhopal,' reads the official notification.



Indian Bank will select candidates on the basis of their performance in interview. 'If the number of applications received is large, then Bank may at its discretion conduct a Preliminary Screening Test which will be of qualifying in nature,' it further clarifies. The screening test will assess the professional knowledge of candidates carrying a total of 60 marks.



Vacancy Details Premises and Expenditure Department: 11 posts

Planning and Development Department: 2 posts

Credit: 50 posts

Security Department: 25 posts

Risk Management Department: 6 posts

Treasury Department: 13 posts

Information Systems Security Cell: 7 posts

Information Technology Department / Digital Banking Department: 31 posts

