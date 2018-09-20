DSSSB PRT Admit Card Today

DSSSB PRT Admit Card: Know How To Download

DSSSB PRT admit cards are expected today. For the MCD school primary teacher recruitment, admit cards were expected today at 10.00 am. However the official website has no update on this. For candidates who had applied for both advt 1/18 and 16/ 17 can download their admit cards. Re-registration for 4336 primary teacher posts under Delhi Municipal Corporation was held in July. As per the notice released on August 30, DSSSB or the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board will release the admit cards of those candidates whose exams are scheduled to be held on September 30. Such candidates can download the DSSSB PRT admit cards till September 26, 2018.

The exam will be held on September 30, October 13, October 14 and October 28. The exam will be held in a single shift from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm. DSSSB will declare the result of the four batches of the candidates on the basis of normalization formula.

Candidates are suggested to go through the instructions given on the admit card, after downloading it.

DSSSB PRT Admit Card 2018: Important Dates

For October 13 exam, admit cards will be available from October 3 till October 9

For October 14 exam, admit cards will be available from October 4 till October 10

For October 28 exam, admit cards will be available from October 18 till October 24

On the other hand, DSSSB has released admit cards for the exams scheduled to be held on 22, 23, 27 and 29 September, 2018. The exam will be held for TGT Maths (Female), TGT Maths (male), PGT Punjabi (male), PGT Punjabi (Female), TGT Natural Science (Female), TGT Bengali (Female), TGT Punjabi (Male), TGT Punjabi (Female), TGT Natural Science (Male) and Drawing Teacher posts.

