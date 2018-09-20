DSSSB Releases Admit Card For TGT, PGT, Other Exams; Download Now

DSSSB Admit Card Released; Know How To Download

DSSSB has released admit cards for online computer based tests (CBT) scheduled to be held on 22, 23, 27 and 29 September, 2018. Candidates who had registered for the recruitment through advertisements 134/17, 133/17, 124/17, 125/17, 136/17, 139/17, 142/17, 143/17, 135/17, 60/14, 91/17 can download the admit card from the official website of DSSSB. Candidates can directly click here to download the DSSSB admit card. DSSSB has released admit cards for TGT Maths (Female), TGT Maths (male), PGT Punjabi (male), PGT Punjabi (Female), TGT Natural Science (Female), TGT Bengali (Female), TGT Punjabi (Male), TGT Punjabi (Female), TGT Natural Science (Male) and Drawing Teacher posts. Admit card has also been released for Assistant Teacher (Urdu) exam, which was notified through advt 01/ 2014.

Candidates who are searching for the DSSSB PRT admit card should note that the Board has not notified about the admit card, so far. Online re-registration for 4336 primary teachers was held in July.

As of now, DSSSB is conducting exams for the recruitment notifications released in 2017. Delhi PRT exam admit card is yet to be released.

Meanwhile the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has also released draft answer keys for the CBT held in September, earlier. Concerned candidates can check the official website for the draft answer keys. Candidates can also challenge the answer key online, till September 21.

