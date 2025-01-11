DSSSB Recruitment 2025: Registration For Librarian Post Begins, Salary Up To Rs 1.12 Lakh

DSSSB Librarian Recruitment 2025: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has commenced the application process for the Librarian Recruitment 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for Librarian positions in District & Sessions Courts and Family Courts by visiting the official website at dsssbonline.nic.in. The online application window will remain open until February 7, 2025.

The official notification reads: "The candidates must submit their application through online mode only. No other mode of application shall be accepted. Applications received through any other mode i.e. by post/by hand/by mail etc. will not be accepted and will be summarily rejected. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard. "

DSSSB Recruitment 2025: Pay Scale



The selected candidates will receive a salary between Rs 35,400 and Rs 1,12,400 (Pay Level-6), under Group 'B' (Non-Gazetted).

DSSSB Librarian Recruitment 2025: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Step 2: Register yourself to generate credentials

Step 3: Log in with your generated credentials

Step 4: Fill out the application form and make the payment

Step 5: Submit the form and save it for future use

DSSSB Recruitment 2025: Application Fee



The application fee for the DSSSB Librarian Recruitment 2025 is Rs 100. However, women candidates and those belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and Ex-Servicemen categories are exempt from paying the fee. Please be aware that once the application fee is paid, it will not be refunded under any circumstances.

