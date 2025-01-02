Delhi DSSSB PGT: Applications Invited For The Post Of Postgraduate Teacher

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Postgraduate teacher. Interested candidates can visit the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in to check complete details. The registration process will begin on January 16 and conclude on February 14, 2025.

As per the official notification, the candidate must satisfy the following eligibility criteria for applying to the post:

The candidate must be a citizen of India.

The candidate must be eligible in terms of age, educational qualifications, experience etc as per Recruitment Rules notified by the User Department for the post in which he/she intends to apply.

The educational qualification, age, experience etc as stipulated in advertisement will be determined as on 14/02/2025.

The examinations will be conducted for the post of Postgraduate teacher (various subjects), Lecturer (various subjects) for Directorate of Education and New Delhi Municipal Council of Govt of NCT of Delhi / Autonomous / Local bodies. Candidate must exercise at least one preference for a post. Applicants who do not submit their post preferences within the stipulated time, will not be considered for any post in the final result. Such candidates will not be provided with another opportunity to exercise preference for posts.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 432 posts in the organisation.

Vacancies are invited for the post: