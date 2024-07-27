DSSSB Exam Schedule 2024 Released For Recruitment To Various Posts

DSSSB exam schedule 2024: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the exam schedule for various positions.

The recruitment drive includes positions such as Nursing Officer, Homeopathic Pharmacist, Assistant Electric Fitter, Senior Laboratory Assistant, Assistant Dietician, Dental Hygienist, Senior Scientific Assistant (Chemistry), Wireless/Radio Operators, Book Binder, OT Assistant for Veterinary, Preservation Supervisor, Assistant Microphotographist, TGT (Urdu) (Male/Female), TGT (Punjabi) (Male/Female), Cook (Male), Resource Center Coordinator, and PGT Graphics (Male).

Candidates who are eligible can access the exam schedule on the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The exams will be held from August 12 to September 26.

DSSSB Exam 2024: Steps To Check Schedule

Go to the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Click on the DSSSB exam schedule 2024 link on the homepage

Check the exam schedule displayed on the screen

Download it and take a printout for future reference

DSSSB Exam 2024: Important Guidelines