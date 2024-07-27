DSSSB Exam Schedule 2024 Released For Recruitment To Various Posts

Candidates who are eligible can access exam schedule on official website.
DSSSB exam schedule 2024: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the exam schedule for various positions.
The recruitment drive includes positions such as Nursing Officer, Homeopathic Pharmacist, Assistant Electric Fitter, Senior Laboratory Assistant, Assistant Dietician, Dental Hygienist, Senior Scientific Assistant (Chemistry), Wireless/Radio Operators, Book Binder, OT Assistant for Veterinary, Preservation Supervisor, Assistant Microphotographist, TGT (Urdu) (Male/Female), TGT (Punjabi) (Male/Female), Cook (Male), Resource Center Coordinator, and PGT Graphics (Male).
Candidates who are eligible can access the exam schedule on the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
The exams will be held from August 12 to September 26.
DSSSB Exam 2024: Steps To Check Schedule
- Go to the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in
- Click on the DSSSB exam schedule 2024 link on the homepage
- Check the exam schedule displayed on the screen
- Download it and take a printout for future reference
DSSSB Exam 2024: Important Guidelines
- Candidates should update their email address and mobile number for future communication
- The e-admit card will include the examination center's name, date, and timing
- Links for downloading e-admit cards will be available soon on the Board's official website
- Regularly visit the Board's website and OARS portal for further information
- Notifications may also be sent to the registered mobile number
- Not receiving information on the registered mobile number does not entitle the candidate to an extension for downloading the e-admit card or for a re-examination
- Follow all COVID-19 safety measures, including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing