DSSSB Nursing Officer Admit Card 2024 Out, Check Steps To Download

DSSSB Nursing Officer Admit Card 2024: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the Nursing Officer Admit Card 2024. Candidates can check and download their admit cards by visiting the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The recruitment drive includes positions such as Nursing Officer, Homeopathic Pharmacist, Assistant Electric Fitter, Senior Laboratory Assistant, Assistant Dietician, Dental Hygienist, Senior Scientific Assistant (Chemistry), Wireless/Radio Operators, Book Binder, OT Assistant for Veterinary, Preservation Supervisor, Assistant Microphotographist, TGT (Urdu) (Male/Female), TGT (Punjabi) (Male/Female), Cook (Male), Resource Center Coordinator, and PGT Graphics (Male).

The exams will be held from August 12 to September 26.

DSSSB Nursing Officer Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download

Visit the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board's official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in

On the homepage, go to the "Latest News" section

Click the link to download the admit card for the exams

Enter your login details

Check the admit card and download it

Take a printout for future reference

DSSSB Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, with the maximum age limit varying based on the specific job role.

DSSSB Recruitment 2024: Application Fee

Male candidates from the general category need to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Female candidates and those belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and ex-servicemen categories are exempt from fee payment.

DSSSB Recruitment 2024: Selection Criteria

Candidates will be evaluated through a written examination. The minimum passing marks are 40% for general category applicants, 35% for OBC candidates, and 30% for SC/ST candidates.