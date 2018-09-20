TNUSRB Releases Hall Tickets For SI (Technical) Written Exam

TNUSRB Hall Tickets For SI (Technical) Exam Released

TNUSRB has released the admit cards for Sub Inspector (Technical) written exam online. The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the hall tickets on its official website at tnusrbonline.org. The written exam will be of 3 hours duration and the minimum qualifying marks will be 28. The question paper will consist of 160 objective type questions.

The written exam will carry a total of 80 marks out of which 30 marks will be for General Knowledge and the rest 50 marks will assess the technical knowledge of the candidate.

5 marks will be assigned for the educational qualification of the candidates.

Viva voce will carry a total of 10 marks. For both open and departmental candidates, a total of 5 marks have been allotted for NCC, NSS & Sports/ Games, National Police Duty Meet Gold, Silver and Bronze medals.

TNUSRB will release preliminary answer key of the written exam. Candidates can raise objections against the provisional answer key within 7 days from the date of publication of the answer key.

Online registration for the recruitment was completed in July- August. The recruitment is being held for a total of 309 vacancies.

