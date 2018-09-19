TNUSRB To Release SI (Technical) Written Exam Admit Card Soon

TNUSRB SI (Technical) Written Exam Hall Ticket Soon

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) will release the admit cards for Sub Inspector (Technical) written exam soon. The Board, in an official notification, has notified candidates that the admit cards will be uploaded on the website shortly. Online registration for the recruitment was completed in July- August. The recruitment is being held for a total of 309 vacancies. For the SI Technical written exam, the admit card will be hosted on the official website of the Board at tnusrbonline.org.

Written exam will carry 80 per cent weightage in deciding the final selection list. The exam will carry a total of 80 marks out of which 30 marks will be for General Knowlegde and the rest 50 marks will assess the technical knowledge of the candidate. 5 marks will be assigned for the educational qualification of the candidates. Viva voce will carry a total of 10 marks. For both open and departmental candidates, a total of 5 marks have been allotted for NCC, NSS & Sports/ Games, National Police Duty Meet Gold, Silver and Bronze medals.

The written exam will be of 3 hours duration and the minimum qualifying marks will be 28. The question paper will consist of 160 objective type questions.

After the completion of the written exam, TNUSRB will release preliminary answer key. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections against the answer key within 7 days from the date of publication of the answer key.

