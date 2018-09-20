TS Police Constable Hall Ticket 2018 Released At Tslprb.in; Download Now

TSLPRB Hall Ticket Released For Police Constable Post

Highlights Telangana Police Constable exam will be held on September 30. TSLPRB has released hall tickets at tslprb.in. Candidates can download admit card using mobile no., password.

TSLPRB has released the hall tickets for TS Police Constable post. Admit cards or hall tickets are available online on the official website of Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) at tslprb.in. The exam will be held on September 30, 2018. Candidates can download their admit card using their registered mobile number and password. As per reports more than 4 lakh candidates have applied for the Telangana TSLPRB constable exam. The recruitment is being held for a total of 18000 posts. Online registration for the same was held in June-July 2018.

TSLPRB had recently conducted the preliminary exam for SCT SI post. The exam was held in August and the provisional answer key was released soon after the exam.

TS Police Constable Exam: Important Points For Candidates

'Candidates who are declared qualified in Preliminary Written Test have to again visit the website www.tslprb.in for uploading the Part-II Application along with the scanned copies of Certificates / Documents,' it clarifies on the application submission process,' reads the job notice.

The preliminary written test will be of one hour and will carry a total of 200 marks. The objective question paper will be set in English or Telugu. 'The minimum marks to be secured by the Candidates in order to qualify in the Preliminary Written Test is 40% for OCs, 35% for BCs and 30% for SCs / STs / Ex-Servicemen,' reads the job notice. Candidates have to answer the questions on an OMR answer sheet using Blue / Black Ball Point Pen only. For this purpose Candidates should bring their own Blue / Black Ball Point Pens along with them.

Candidates who qualify the prelims shall appear for the Physical Measurement Test or the Physical Efficiency Test.

There will be another final written exam which will be of three hours duration. The final merit list will be decided on the basis of the marks secured in the final written exam.

Click here for more Jobs News