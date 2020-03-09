CTET July 2020 Application Concludes Today

CTET: Application for July 2020 CTET will conclude today

CTET July 2020 application process will conclude today. The application window will close today at midnight. The last date to apply for July 2020 CTET exam was March 2 initially, but the date was extended to March 9. CBSE had, earlier, extended the last date for application from February 24 to March 2.

Candidates who complete the registration process by today will be allowed to pay application fee up to March 13 till 3:30 pm. The final verification of payment of fee by the candidate can be done up to March 16, 2020.

The facility to make corrections in CTET application form will be available from March 17 to March 24, 2020. No correction in details will be allowed after this period.

In case, the confirmation page is not generated for a candidate after making the fee payment they should approach the Deputy Secretary (CTET), CBSE between 10 am to 7 pm from march 17 to March 24, 2020. The candidates must produce proof of payment of fee, i.e. candidate's copy of E-challan, if payment was made through E-challan.

The 14th edition of CTET exam will be held on July 5. The test will be held in 112 cities across the country. It will be an OMR-based test. The exam will be bilingual, i.e. the questions will be in English and Hindi.

The exam will be held for two papers where paper I will be for primary classes (class 1 to 5) and paper II will be for upper primary classes (class 6 to 8).

