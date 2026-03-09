CTET February 2026 Exam: Provisional Answer Key Likely To Be Out Soon, Details Here

CTET 2026 Answer Key: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the February 2026 Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) answer key soon. Once released, candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to download the answer key on the official CBSE website ctet.nic.in. The answer key helps candidates calculate their probable scores before the official result is declared.

CTET Feb 2026 Release Date

The CTET February 2026 exam was held on February 7 and 8 for candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 5 and Classes 6 to 8. Candidates can expect the provisional answer key to be released soon.

How To Download CTET Answer Key?

Visit the official website - ctet.nic.in. On the homepage, click on "Login: CTET Feb 2026 Answer Key" link. There, enter your registration ID and password. The answer key along with your response sheet will appear on the screen. You may raise objections against the answers if found incorrect. Download and save it for future reference.

How To Raise Objections Against Answer Key

Candidates will be allowed to raise objections against the provisional answer key, once it has been released. The board will review all challenges and release a final answer key with the correction made. The CTET result will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

Meanwhile, CTET Paper 2 was cancelled at two examination centres in Bihar due to unavoidable circumstances. The affected centres include St. John's Academy, Basmati Nagar in Vaishali (Hajipur), and Lakshya International Academy.

The board has announced that candidates who appeared at these centres will be re-examined within 15 days. Details regarding the revised exam date and schedule will be communicated separately to the candidates.