CTET 2020 Application Process Begins Online

CTET 2020 application process has begun for the July edition of the exam

CBSE has begun the application process for CTET 2020 which will be held in July. The Board, on January 22, announced the exam date for July 2020 CTET exam and informed that the application process for the exam will begin On January 24. The CTET application process will come to an end on February 24, 2020.

Candidates must check their eligibility for CTET before applying for the exam. CTET is an eligibility exam, and not recruitment exam, which is held to for teachers of primary classes.

CTET 2020: How To Apply?

Step One: Go to official CTET website www.ctet.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the 'Apply Online' link.

Step three: Fill in the Online Application Form and note down Registration No./ Application No. generated.

Step four: Upload Scanned Images of latest Photograph and Signature.

Step five: Pay Examination Fee by e-challan or debit/credit card and net banking.

Step six: Print Confirmation page for record and future reference.

CTET July 2020: Apply Here

Candidates who apply for only one paper, the application fee is Rs. 1000 for General and OBC categories, and Rs. 500 for SC, ST, and Differently-abled persons. For candidates who apply to appear for both papers, the application fee is Rs. 1200 for General and OBC categories, and Rs. 600 for SC, ST, and Differently-abled persons.

After the application process is over, candidates will be allowed to make any corrections in their application form from March 17 to March 24. The CTET admit cards will be released in the third week of June, 2020.

