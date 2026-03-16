CBSE Issues Advisory To Teachers On Sharing Exam Evaluation Information Online

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an official circular advising teachers involved in the evaluation of Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations to refrain from sharing misleading or confidential information on social media platforms.

According to the circular, the board noted that some individuals engaged in the evaluation process have been posting comments, opinions and experiences related to the examination assessment on social media.

CBSE stated that many of these posts are misleading, factually incorrect and capable of creating confusion and spreading rumours among stakeholders.

The board emphasised that the evaluation process is confidential and governed by strict protocols. Teachers have been reminded that sharing any experiences, opinions, or information related to the evaluation on public platforms is strictly prohibited. The circular further warned that attempts to spread rumours or misrepresent facts online may be treated as a violation of professional conduct and could lead to disciplinary action.

CBSE has advised teachers to maintain restraint and uphold the integrity of the examination system while performing their duties. Evaluators are expected to maintain confidentiality, dignity, and professionalism throughout the process.

The circular has been issued to principals of schools affiliated with CBSE with instructions to communicate the advisory to all teachers involved in the evaluation process without delay.