Advertisement

CBSE Issues Advisory To Teachers On Sharing Exam Evaluation Information Online

CBSE advises teachers evaluating Class 10 and 12 exams to avoid sharing misleading or confidential info on social media.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
CBSE Issues Advisory To Teachers On Sharing Exam Evaluation Information Online
CBSE Issues Circular on Maintaining Integrity During Board Exam Evaluation
  • CBSE advised teachers not to share misleading or confidential exam info on social media
  • Teachers posting exam-related opinions and experiences on social media has been noted by CBSE
  • Evaluation process is confidential and governed by strict protocols, per CBSE circular
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an official circular advising teachers involved in the evaluation of Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations to refrain from sharing misleading or confidential information on social media platforms.

According to the circular, the board noted that some individuals engaged in the evaluation process have been posting comments, opinions and experiences related to the examination assessment on social media.

CBSE stated that many of these posts are misleading, factually incorrect and capable of creating confusion and spreading rumours among stakeholders.

Read Official Notice Here

The board emphasised that the evaluation process is confidential and governed by strict protocols. Teachers have been reminded that sharing any experiences, opinions, or information related to the evaluation on public platforms is strictly prohibited. The circular further warned that attempts to spread rumours or misrepresent facts online may be treated as a violation of professional conduct and could lead to disciplinary action.

CBSE has advised teachers to maintain restraint and uphold the integrity of the examination system while performing their duties. Evaluators are expected to maintain confidentiality, dignity, and professionalism throughout the process.

The circular has been issued to principals of schools affiliated with CBSE with instructions to communicate the advisory to all teachers involved in the evaluation process without delay.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
CBSE Exam Evaluation Advisory, CBSE, Class 10 Exam 2026
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com